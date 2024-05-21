Documentary details the rise and fall of MoviePass

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with MoviePass founder Stacey Spikes and director Muta'Ali Muhammed about the new documentary "MoviePass, MovieCrash," which documents the rise and fall of the company.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live