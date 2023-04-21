The Drop: Coachella Weekend 2 kicks off with Blink 182, Blackpink and Bad Bunny

Plus, AI-generated music has taken the internet by storm this week with fake songs by artists like Drake and Oasis, and Brittany Spears' tell-all book is reportedly almost complete.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live