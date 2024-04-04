Elizabeth Hurley on being directed by son Damian in 'Strictly Confidential'

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks to Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley about the film he directs, and she stars in – "Strictly Confidential."

April 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live