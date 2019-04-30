Transcript for 'Fifty Shades of Grey' author E.L. James discusses her newest book, 'The Mister'

So the woman who launched a sexual revolution with her "50 shades of grey" trilogy has legions of fans including my daughter hot and bothered all over again with her latest number one best seller, "The mister." Please welcome E.L. James. Thanks for having me. E.L. Is your pen name. That's right. But you're known as Erica. Yes. Shall we call you Erica? You can call me Erica. So the trilogy told 350 million copies, and "The mister" was just released and it's already number one. So for those who haven't gotten the gist of it yet, give us a little hint. "The mister" is about a guy who falls in love with a girl and then shenanigans ensues. That's the very, very brief thing. Are there any handcuff snz. Yes, actually. In a sexual way or not? Yes, but moving on, because it's a brief thing. This guy is an aristocrat in London. What is she? She's his maid. And she's from Albania. It's so very different cultures. It's interesting, your first book had a man in a dominant position and so does this. Kind of, yeah. But I love a story where a woman will disarm a man. Women do that a lot to men, I find. Even if he has the whip? They can change up places, you know. What appeals to you, joy? I actually am writing something and it's the opposite, where the man is getting hit. Really? It's sort of an s&m thing they're doing. And that man is named trump. It's a playful thing like it's not violence. It's a comedy. But in my world the man is the one who's submissive. I think you'll find there are a lot of submissive men out there. So, yes. Are you uncomfortable yet? Not quite. She wrote that book, how could she be uncomfortable? She wrote the book. That's true. I read all the books and I remember being on the train and covering up the cover. I did the same thing. I hid it. You all know this, those of you who read it, when it came out everyone kind of knew what it was about. And I loved it. My husband even picked it up at one point like, I got to figure out what you're reading in this but has it helped people talk about sex because we talk a lot about sex on the show. Some people love talking about it, some people hate it but it seems like we're more comfortable because of books like this. I think fundamentally the book is about female desire and female desire isn't discussed in any way. And you know, women like certain things if they're done well, as we all know. Or correctly. And correctly. Exactly. And in the right order as well. But let's not go into too much detail. Yes, I think that's why these I think have become popular. I'm just as gob smacked as everybody else when they did. You were surprised by it? Oh, yes, very much so. Did it change your life majorly, bigly? Bigly. Bigly, bigly. So, yes, yes, it was and I'm very grateful for that. Erica, do people recognize you and if they do, do they St of want to project onto you their sexual experiences or anything you maybe have inspired through your writing? Thank god, no. I'm actually a middle aged overweight woman and I am invisible and it's fantastic. I can go anywhere. No one knows who I am. I can be in the shops and people bumping into me and I've got my own secret little world but, no, I don't get recognized. Very, very rarely. Is that why you wrote under I actually thought my ambition was to sell 5,000 books, that that was what I wanted to do and I would continue my work in television. I just decided the best way was to keep them separate so that's why I took a pen name. I love it. You really have liberated a lot of people though, you know, like I think you've opened up a doorway where people are talking about sexuality in a way that maybe they didn't before your book came out. Do you like that? Because I think you really are a phenomenal. I'm a little freaked out about it. The book, I just wrote it because it was fun for me to write. It was even more fun for me to do the research but I won't talk about that too much. So it's kind of interesting when that comes back to me and says -- I have the most extraordinary things, people saying to me, you got me through my chemotherapy. You -- my marriage has been spiced up, all of these kind of it was -- it's kind of a lot to take on board really. One of the aspects of your books that people love so much is that you write these racy love scenes in very vivid details, but the me too movement started after "50 shades" and as joy alluded to, the man is sort of in this really dominant position in your books. Did that impact your writing going into "The mister"? It did, oh, yes, definitely. I was very -- I like women who disarm men. It doesn't matter if they're powerful, what have you. I think that men who fall in love are -- they're so uncertain about it to begin with and I really like to explore that. So, yes, I was -- the me too thing was, I think, timely, incredibly timely and about time. And it's great that it's happening. It's still got a long way to go and certainly, you know, in the western world, in other parts of the world it's got a really long way to go as we all know. What I like about this book, "The mister," is that you're talking about class distinction. Absolutely, yes. He's in a higher class and she's not. Completely. And that's so, like, anti-british. I wouldn't say it was anti-british initially. I think it's sort of -- the British are obsessed 0 class and it's very easy to see where people lie. It reminds me of Arnold schwarzenegger and his housekeeper. You're going to have to brief me on that. I'll tell you about that later. Or not. Or not. E.L., it's a pleasure to see you again. Thank you very much for having me. Her very saucy, very sexy book, "The mister," is available now

