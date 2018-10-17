Transcript for 'The Good Cop' star Tony Danza on his new series and costar Josh Groban

Hi everybody Peter Travers this is popcorn where we tell you what it's pop and in the culture and I have a new favorite TV show on Netflix a call that go well huddle up. Peta strategist at avenue favorite TV should I pretty good regulate let's. As Josh Groban and let it also has latest on that. The respect especially loved the second episode with humans for two Guinea pig beaten up next week. That but anyway I tried to be very professional and that intro off. And so good will this is completely. Okay with this pick up steam bath. You know here's the it was it now. And Brickman. Of monk thing men Letterman. Pitched a show to Netflix. And from what if any if there was another active. An actor you worked with before all of yesterday that also named Kyle also that it ain't on. So battles that in that share its. Wonderful. News agree to. But any what year but anyway. I evidently was at some function. And was called in to CNV the the head of the finish him the head of that. I didn't that was in you know trying to Indian. I don't argue those it's and he then it and because it could this call replay applaud. And here we. And Britain picked this show and it's so that was the end issue Lou it was just a little Booth. It was wasn't talking to. Does it anyway. He's got a twenty years. One of the great show and a business news. Are what we did enough for him oh that was so did you com ass but we're yes. The so you think that we think Josh group and should be yours. Well like united in my view of Manama big he produces it means he inspired a net that does this. And I I don't like it when and two what this one. He is that this is. Though he briefed him mean some clips of whose work. You know he is made from cameos and they did so of course he was broadly. In. You can't tell of these launch Olivier but you know we commits you could see that. Oh okay political movement that they want them but okay tonight film. He is. Two dozen fund to those expert at the talk show is the Bane of your existence when you talk show host Egypt asked everybody. Should. We've only keyword is replete. With with. We Iran book are you but you have to. You know put the among people annually show I was with John system function. And though. Right away to a but it that it come this agent with the act that was the end. It's still await judgment overdid it so when he told who have in Tacoma and soon as I sit down I'll tell him you stiffed me on my if you only viewers could do it right yet. Of course I get there knows it words. The boxer. An adult big now. He. Says by. I was posted though he didn't happen and you know I wish you war. He. We're completely deep bank that's that would immediately call. It's odd that these these these these are doing what does it with you find box. That box. But. You know like honey you should be taxed soak. Who was talking though it on but I but that's way toys being with she's tool. And he surprised I think he's the principal because I think he does he's on he's just knowing enough. You know routinely give me nets with a particles will. Anthony's. And somebody said to me that it is to be just annoying enough without been at pains and you've got you have to heat bat then lines between. And and you know secondly if you thing we you know missile. Obama. Harmony there's. One thing on the mighty work and you work oh. You know and you when you're acting you look at you know those line. That it knows his lines and he's there with the right thing. And choice it I don't presume to be greatest. Judge. Agreed. It was over comments he would touch. We will global we've done it all but you know you can know your lines. And it would make no difference at all not of course there's not some connections now and every despot those people don't. That haven't seen it yet or started being watching it tell them who you play. As opposed to huge. The I'm. I'm a disgraced. Ex cop I was an exemplary. Close as you know the bridge to our detectives. School it is that we shall an into the film and its revenues. It's on reacted to a two way I think we've become the most. Upright stickler for regulations that you can that would. Absolutely not come back and as a condition electoral have to live with and so we were in on Koppel. He's all times. You know solving crimes and I'm chipping and timing in the and trying to help them. It's very touching in terms of he him and you recently to. That specific way you know I think it's like I did who's just who have sold on. You know one on. One of two things when excuse me he could both lies. Liu and it would agree he should because if you actually grow. And my son on. The best thing to try to. And has openly. On top of Iran and for some reason he bought right. You know you were on would doing interviews equals me. In my dad you know. And so we threw it became an all new the side but he's. Pretty blunt in one of Newton and it really works a team. War by. But the second. With the super Mon. It I would peaking at about you next year team me one we put just put that went in because it's so interesting about. You you're the one you've usually gets Hoss. You know hope as opposed to years on. It's like well she liked me it. I'd done. As agreed by parties that camper you civilians whose. To quote the services. Look at. It. By the way. You. He oh. He does he really gets look a little or in the book so we had so it's very active and then you know Netflix support. We've. That's the biggest thing there is if it's movies as well as television it's it's that thing good is due that congress. You can pick the right person you know it's so crazy and I pay the two. Of them come as a matter but look at it. And I am really happy as ever really be about for. It is. It was a congress. All the votes which started to talk about this but it's really sting during your fighter. You. You may said. Is very rarely done fighters beat the Q and endorsements. And doing things like this but you go right and each. With now. You know I. Can. Mean in Oakland's usually Tuesday. It breaks would be coups that you're cheap. And you knew but. But she'll be the two rounded by an active and people behind books and one game and and so was in that school what school you had what is. And you know want things 00. You know he's beaten me what you actors have been not. Trying to get. In only get. One again. The equipment tries that coming from every won him. He has habit I'm and it and number one and number one show it to understand it network ABC at that time. And we have oh there's one thing. Under with when he technical reportedly. How would react but it looks like you would say Josh Grogan and do it and see him as its. Yet and you're saying well why do it. An irked. I mean I wanna get into how you know what that step is teach you from taxi dues ball. That taxi who's the boss good you always tone. We want to people on the street and got eight Tony that never wrong. I think that the characters we we tried it. This was going to be up now. All I you know it just it's so crazy you know you know there's is an urban legends. Made it 20. What happened one loses the plot and act was written for. True. Perfect love Andy and in what that was like. In the war. Here. Picture she. Cities it's animal did you Brooks and you'd think it went in the books. Whitman beat the thinking in that reading man he's reading the judge Reid would man. And when you will we until I love you work and knowing it was thought and done it oil that I sweep what I take true. OR yet so. So. So good to excellent apple loses they changed it from an and I reached heavyweight. You know middleweight. And they made it filled brands that are who. Or in rehearsal a couple of days. And they decide. And I mean joke about it to producing companies on brown only his name from. Probe into the pool. Now. When that for me and in really. Maybe was a reflection of my acting ability they would wait I wouldn't answer to fill. Colony that. Came. Out people think that real story. Outfits and I are what we it was a pretty good oh it became real off. And so then who with a bullet in law. Whose body yearly year a year and amp the whose. And I had done. Loved bold the united you know brown was legally he needs that are needed needed something you Love Boat was the law and order. Though everybody did it. But not everybody please Japanese. That's a whole of the stellar but. You know and he ruled it with Myanmar so they put on. And when you start to do the show if they would and it's been them played. A fragment he my finger who ruled that mrs. flies and wrote Hudson street which is show. And she says in a tweet I liked it when he played another Tony if though it food you know it's at the I would just keep that now. Here it is it's on the good cop it's that yeah. Although I'm big on. Big topic yet and jive is T east Tony jeans and running yet three big. Being in his case. Of people note. Big news that is not a big large seen here with being here and also. Could be trouble. Our big big big code. Who who but that's what I love about the show he keeps you. I keep looking is there's a great heart thing going between U at this Andy Millman you'll die. And we've all that bowling opportunity he's. I did every ride this tree that he doesn't yet he hasn't he as a war whose. Right wrong you have the same kind of spam with who's the boss. Through. I mean. Jews. And had been the greatest thing of the kids. You know among those who accuse them for. The law you know. The same people. Produced Treo would boost if it's true. You know. So we were really careful you'd have to me an effort. Because what happens kid does it become active and news dumbed them. Men and actors. Whose social volatility in the outcome think about it but I try to make itty. An environment where I'm currently we look illicit stated in all I have a father. Immediately. That expletive them they agreed upon reported. I literally try to make it you know when. And I think it what it shows on the line and only those. And it's the kind of people legally. And it's kind of a great thing too because we didn't have. When there were just three networks. Right now people can discover that ship via and being watched those it so they can see you in yelled Tony every time they see this is true that you. The same way though as a fighter did you have that same kind of familial relationship. With people that you basically be. And who. You know it's funny in hell. Boxing. It is you know you're supposed to take the emotion. And sometimes you you have rivalry is something with them in the you know. But I mean it it even my go back to when I was educated. Only begin street fight tulip time and in this guy would be your best friend Q4. Ahead of but but but boxing is a calm calm rat com rod. You know comradery it is unbelievable Berkeley who were. You rule facing the same crucible beaten and so everybody's sort of supportive of one. It is in it could industry's way it's a strange way and then you have a relationship. The trainer. And a managers like you you know it becomes very. Don't they are literally in you corner. Unity dinner and then and then and it reminds me of when Angela of these Angelo Dundee was as well partly Angel held port of the guys in accordance. He says it because this to cave fight will rule in trouble. It. It's a fight the business that your it is a fight even when you stop box you know it is there's something that you got a dip when you or this kid. Before you became a fighter what did you think you have to think you're gonna wind up. All of this will be peace on the school teacher. I was enamored with my teachers growing up on news that. Until I really slow myself that way. I was at. Was in a lot of fights growing up close we look at I Albany, New York Brooklyn. And he still group in the fifties and sixties fighting was in of the game we play. But you know the only fig world that they now with fight. And we did it monetary and we've it'll. And luckily you know it was no would nobody you know nobody in. If so what's different between cost of fighting show this show always and install. Well you know like. Now you're seeing you as we bring my Google I really did and I as it happen to be then here. Let it hit its own case then this case was made by it he can't go belly my drama and this is a fully. NC. An American made it. Made by getting Jim be law. I recommend this it's really the greatest threat but the Ruble ukulele yet you have problems have done as the plane is being out of my field. And just let. Isn't that. As sort of it's what hasn't thin soothing thing you can live for Josh Grogan on the and we that we. And I do alliance time. You know you do that but you know you do that again do. My again and then wherever China and then I've been trying to adapt the American songbook. I'm just well this'll. Loaded different foods and me. When it's old new album. Oh of Islam and the slalom. Live names streamlining. My assistant game. The my only and that's I think. She's two. Voted to finance came in from. There's an event movies. Forming. As president. Me. Snow me. It's sad moment of the that is happening is since Heather and land use. I'm romance on you know management. Love the business. Same name. And this Princeton moving. I thank you really active I think you always have a song in your heart I do I really it is that's the key to everything. Think it is you know would think it is would song that's the one that's the one are it will do that next producer. I don't think I don't look for having me hale is what it up and I just want I just reiterate Peter Travers. I have a new favorite. And I a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.