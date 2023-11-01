Henry Winkler on his enduring legacy and dyslexia diagnosis

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor, comedian and author Henry Winkler about his new book, "Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond" and the revelations about his career and dyslexia diagnosis.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live