Transcript for Hochman family’s ‘quarantined quartet’ hosts concert

Americans across the country are finding creative ways to stay busy and active during the pandemic and one family from Brooklyn has been using their talents in the most unique way, they're the quarantined quartet. They're all joining us now, welcome to the Hochman family. Jason, tell me how did the quarantined quartet come about. Well, elysa and I are professional musicians. We're also the owners of the new York guitar academy. In March, New York state issued stay-at-home order, New York City actually, and school was cancelled as well, for Joseph and Noah, so we had to move our school, our academy to online learning, and we had to shift Joseph and Noah to online learning. It was quite chaotic for us. We decided to practice every day and I began a page on Instagram. I called it the quarantined quartet. Yes the quarantined quartet. Our handle is quarantined underscore quartet. We created this page on March 21st. We decided that we were going to create videos every day and post them daily, we started that page at 50 followers. And now we have 19.4 -- Almost 20,000 completely unexpected. Wow, that's amazing. Amazing, amazing. So I think that we all are ready to hear from Joseph and Noah and of course the two of you to perform your original song. It's called -- take it away. It means the waves. It's an original. We created this during quarantine. Wow, mind is blown. 119 consecutive days of practice paid off. For the four of you. Thank you quarantined quartet with the final bow. Check out their concert tomorrow on Instagram. Thank you so much. You guys were amazing.

