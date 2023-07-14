Hollywood faces dual strikes: 'The actors have flooded the zone'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Puck writer and entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel, as actors join writers on the picket lines and Hollywood production shuts down.

July 14, 2023

