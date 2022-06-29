Horror movies ‘still need to be grounded in some kind of reality’: Julia Stiles

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke to actress Julia Stiles about the psychological horror film “Orphan: First Kill,” a prequel to the 2009 film “Orphan.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live