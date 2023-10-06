Iconic Latin pop group RBD returns to the stage

ABC News’ Alex Perez profiles the global sensation RBD, as the 2000s Latin pop band marks their remarkable return with a sold-out reunion tour bringing together fans of all ages.

October 6, 2023

