-
Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston went to great lengths to keep her gown wrinkle-free
-
Now Playing: Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow ties the knot
-
Now Playing: Dustin Lynch performs ‘Ridin’ Roads’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets to the heart of relationships that don’t work out
-
Now Playing: Candace Cameron Bure opens up about going from a full house to an empty nest
-
Now Playing: NBA superstar makes history with Milwaukee Bucks
-
Now Playing: How Ozzy Osbourne's family copes with his health struggles
-
Now Playing: Go inside Tim Tebow's wedding weekend
-
Now Playing: Ozzy Osbourne reveals health diagnosis for 1st time after a year of challenges
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl LIV by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite backstage
-
Now Playing: Ozzy Osbourne opens up in new interview: ‘I’m no good with secrets’
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry talks Madea, writers' room controversy and his new studio
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad shot 'A Fall From Grace' in 5 days
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter and children’s choirs join together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry discusses creating the first black owned film studio
-
Now Playing: 2020 SAG Awards
-
Now Playing: India.Arie performs ‘Steady Love’
-
Now Playing: How Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ is helping a village in South Africa
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek of the new season of game show ‘Brain Games’