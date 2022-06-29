Jaime Camil on playing the King of Rancheras in ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Jaime Camil who plays the king of traditional Mexican music, Vicente Fernández, unpacking the lengths he went to match the voice of a legend.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live