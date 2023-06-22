Jamie Lynn Spears headed back to PCA in Zoey 101 reboot film

Plus, the Oscars has added a new category for stunts, and Pharrell Williams’ debut event as the creative director of Louis Vuitton was star-studded with celebrities like Beyoncé and LeBron James.

June 22, 2023

