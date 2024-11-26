Drake initiates legal action against UMG and Spotify

Justin Tinsley, senior culture writer for ESPN’s Andscape, discusses the court filing involving Universal Music Group and two hip-hop superstars.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live