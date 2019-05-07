Transcript for Jason Aldean talks about the future of his album

You know I don't know its cars who's saying it is almost basis anymore. Offers and lot. That house. Those hazel street. It's quality goods thanks so. I don't know I think is outlay alone like people. Are. Disappoints me supporters was all this. Record nobody really cares. Here's jingles. You know sports. You know that yet. Pretty. Usually are. You know his weight every Tuesday that are absolutely. Whatever go home with Google. Read everything seamlessly all records who grew. Wireless. Injured people. Unemployment. Actually all of us. Is what you lose you agree to hear America. You know eight solves a few days. Locked us. It is you and every few once called themselves so. Race. That's not the way out lightly. So while our patent its you know mufflers. Walls so you won't hear. Or know. Make little. Six Oltmanns and whatever it is. See just who knows his changes constantly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.