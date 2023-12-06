Jason Isaacs on the life of Cary Grant: ‘He was an actor putting up a defense shield’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor Jason Isaacs about starring in the new four-part biopic drama series “Archie” which details the life and legacy of famed Hollywood actor Cary Grant.

