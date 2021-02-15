Justin Timberlake publicly apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

More
Reactions to Timberlake’s apology and how this could affect the treatment of celebrities, particularly young women.
6:11 | 02/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justin Timberlake publicly apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:11","description":"Reactions to Timberlake’s apology and how this could affect the treatment of celebrities, particularly young women. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"75907076","title":"Justin Timberlake publicly apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson","url":"/Entertainment/video/justin-timberlake-publicly-apologizes-britney-spears-janet-jackson-75907076"}