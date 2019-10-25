Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Keith Urban thanks Nicole Kidman at No. 1 party
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:26","description":"Wednesday at his No. 1 party for his hit \"Coming Home,\" Keith Urban gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Nicole Kidman.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66537096","title":"Keith Urban thanks Nicole Kidman at No. 1 party","url":"/Entertainment/video/keith-urban-nicole-kidman-party-66537096"}