Transcript for Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'

And next to one of today's most influential storytellers. Of the black American experience receiving. A Pulitzer Prize rapper Kendrick Lamar has just become the first non classical or jazz performer to receive that prize for music. It's 75 Gary history. Almost fully you. It's great video there so the Pulitzer committee has praised king Hendrix 2017. Album dam has. Virtue Osce song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and readmit dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life wow I thought it was just good. I'll get an the. Review fanatic toxic here there was a lot of people say the Compton California native was snubbed. At the grammys when he loves to Bruno Mars for album and record of the year so this gives them. Well some extra Sinatra week I don't like the Nazis lemonade from Pulitzer had to make up for that by the grammys may name day.

