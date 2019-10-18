Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Lady Antebellum discusses country legend Reba McEntire
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:11","description":"Lady Antebellum talks about performing to honor CMT Artist of the Decade Reba McEntire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66361220","title":"Lady Antebellum discusses country legend Reba McEntire","url":"/Entertainment/video/lady-antebellum-discusses-country-legend-reba-mcentire-66361220"}