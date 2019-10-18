Lady Antebellum discusses country legend Reba McEntire

More
Lady Antebellum talks about performing to honor CMT Artist of the Decade Reba McEntire.
1:11 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lady Antebellum discusses country legend Reba McEntire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Lady Antebellum talks about performing to honor CMT Artist of the Decade Reba McEntire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66361220","title":"Lady Antebellum discusses country legend Reba McEntire","url":"/Entertainment/video/lady-antebellum-discusses-country-legend-reba-mcentire-66361220"}