Legendary hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut won’t compete in Nathan’s contest

Joey Chestnut, the 16-time winner of the Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, will not be competing at this year's contest, according to Major League Eating.

June 11, 2024

