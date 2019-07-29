Transcript for Legendary singer and actress Darlene Love talks 60-year career

And guys before we go a little bit of good news I want you to check out this conversation I had with. A living alleged in Darlene love if you don't know she sing backup for over 200 famous musicians from Elvis Presley to share to think Frank Sinatra. Low voice recognized all over the world. All over the course of a sixty year career in music so take a look. Have to go through the land that once it heads at this I did wanted a Bragg because not all of the people you work with its surreal. It was yet as it is Ahmad first big big session acts. It was with Sam Cooke unreal who idolize that and I would guess than I was in the twelfth grade was my last year in high school. And when they told us we're going to be doing the session with Sam Cooke and went yeah right. Really rallied serious your bank. This am cook yes well we went from Sam cook and then we started the end then. Elvis Presley Elvis he cull the right and he wanted us to do his 1968. Comeback special. So we were on that and he fell in love with the blossoms because we'll gospel singers. And we would be off in the corner they would that take a tan a fifteen minute break. You're going get his get Thais thought played just gospel songs as well this you know this and we with sling it. So after that. We worked with Nancy Sinatra. We were with her father Frank Sinatra Sammy Davis junior guilt that was back in early crazy. I don't trade him was that bad axle rod yup it's and you need that doesn't. You you know gone. I mean to be able to work would deal more. Was amazing because my career and her career was starting out the same time idea to work with somebody like she here. I met her when she was sixteen. Who wasn't even thinking about singing. What are you want your legacy to be because even when we're talking we're doing this interview and it's just like there's no way we can encapsulate the greatness I mean so much so much good work. You know what always say it's not about me it's about what I do. And I'm I'll also say I had I do believe that god gave me this came in he means to me to share it with everybody. And that's not what I could see that would be my legacy like everybody. That helped that I have touched over the years just come up with the very first answer that comes to your mind don't let us keep this quick. So best person performed he onboard. Song you would never want to thing. Any had a baby and up popped up. Ariel yeah. Adam I that's a son you wish to use. Stare we'd. My dad's favorite theme. And at an inning when you could perform went alive or did he said Bruno Mars area. Bob's right. Hello there OK number one thing it is a young drink a lot of water. You're much rest as you possibly can honestly Elvis The Beatles. Elvis. Thirty your relationship with your ten minute number one thing you can tell people in. Respect women respect. Your other favorite how it affects Christmas. Mine roof then. Yeah. Yes so it was her birthday that day in just reminder Darlene love is set in the eight years old. Amazing.

