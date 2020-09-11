Transcript for Lionel Richie says Kenny Rogers once sent a helicopter to pick him up for July 4 BBQ

When stacked up and met KR can arises it's like talking about a family member or older brother. Why is border. Agreed advisor. In the funniest guys that. Story when a tailback Kenny was the funniest Atmel was the fourth of July. He invited me to come up to the farm in George. And I told and I couldn't make it because I'm having for the July to ski with my mom and dad thank you very much. And this is not a violent mind I want to come up here because we've we've got a great Barbie gets economic India got to know about you I'm gonna miss at this time but I'll see you next. Next thing I know a helicopter is flying over the top of my house with my mom and dad he and oh look. He came down. Pick me up care does all after the Farmington to. We had. Barbecue cook it and part of my Barbeque at Alabama and the rest of the Barbeque if it's farm in Georgia. He was just an all out. I miss him so much. Express it through this period but the right now is like starting out Houston Texas was tough beginning. And his attitude of how he got through it and continued on to some very tough times in his life. I just loved his whole. Smile and still keep it says.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.