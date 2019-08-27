Transcript for Lori Loughlin, husband appear in court for 'Varsity Blues' hearing

Actress Lori Laughlin and her husband fashion designer moss margin in Italy are in court right now in Boston. For hearing in their college admissions bribery case couple is accused of paying 500000 dollars to have their two daughters labeled. As recruits for the USC crew team even though neither daughter participated in the sport. Today's hearing is expected to settle a dispute over the couple's choice of attorneys the judge will determine. If they can continue using aloft from that recently represented USC Coughlin and her husband have pleaded not healed.

