Luis Guzmán says new film ‘Story Ave’ is what ‘the world needs right now’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with actor Luis Guzmán about his new independent film “Story Ave” on the connection between a troubled teen and an MTA worker who form an unlikely but powerful bond.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live