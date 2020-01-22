Transcript for Martha Stewart spends almost 3 hours plowing 4 miles of roads

You know we let worries gates snowy and when winter weather moves in June. But Marcus art handled differently it's 78 your lifestyle expert shared videos of herself and a person's no problems. She's that she used for two and a half hours on Sunday with snow about. Her upstate New York farm she woke up early to plow all four miles of road. And he says she think she did a great job of qureshi did like tight corners and everything. In the K spit that many ended an eight mark ethical enough. Then walked Paul Vallely sit down with listening to I'm. OK so she's plying her own streets and driveways she's hanging out with snoop dog. She's convicted felons. Martha Stewart and OJ yeah all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.