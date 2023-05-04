Matthew McConaughey set to join next season of 'Yellowstone'

Plus, "Some Like it Hot" leads the Tony Award nominations with 13, and Kate Bush has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after being nominated three times.

May 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live