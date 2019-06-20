-
Now Playing: Trump tries to explain his 'nasty' remark about Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan shares photo on her 1st Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle featured in trailer for 'Suits' final season
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda on his high-wire stunt in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Greyson Chance performs 'Shut Up' on 'Strahan And Sara'
-
Now Playing: Shania Twain surprises her biggest fan
-
Now Playing: Shania Twain says she's an introvert
-
Now Playing: Oprah 'would love' to revive her daytime talk show
-
Now Playing: Keanu Reeves' new role in 'Toy Story 4' has people buzzing
-
Now Playing: Country star honors son who died in drowning
-
Now Playing: Jesse Tyler Ferguson to host HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' reboot
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek gets standing ovation at NHL Awards
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' star gives to cancer charity for host
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released with new scenes
-
Now Playing: US wraps up opening round of Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: Ali Wong and Randall Park on their romantic comedy 'Always Be My Maybe'
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Lizzo's 'Sister Act 2' homage
-
Now Playing: Howie Mandel on the time when his friends won the 'Deal or No Deal' jackpot in Vegas
-
Now Playing: Trump won't apologize to Central Park 5
-
Now Playing: 'The Mother-In-Law' murder