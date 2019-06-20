Meghan Markle featured in trailer for 'Suits' final season

The actress gave up her role to become a full-time duchess and marry Prince Harry.
0:25 | 06/20/19

Video Transcript
Meghan Markle featured in trailer for 'Suits' final season
They Markel has largely been out of the spotlight since giving birth to baby Archie and made by the new TV show trailer is changing that a one minute teaser for the final show the movie show suits. Features highlights from Michael's role as a paralegal turned lawyer regional scene. Marco quit the show after her character got married on the show and she tied the knot with reports from his hair down development oh yeah.

