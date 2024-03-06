Mother of slain journalist writes about her son's legacy

ABC News’s Phil Lipof spoke with Diane Foley, the mother of slain journalist James Foley who was beheaded by ISIS in Syria in 2014, about her new book “American Mother.”

March 6, 2024

