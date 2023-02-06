New documentary honors NBA legend Bill Russell's legacy on and off the court

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to director Sam Pollard about his latest Netflix documentary "Bill Russell: Legend," unpacking the legacy and impact of the basketball icon.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live