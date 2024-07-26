By the Numbers: Olympic games don’t come cheap!

The Paris games came in 25% over the initial budget and airlines and hoteliers haven’t seen the bookings they expected. We break down all the numbers for you.

July 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live