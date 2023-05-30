Patricia Arquette plays drug dealer turned PI in Apple TV+ series 'High Desert'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Oscar winner Patricia Arquette on her new Apple series, "High Desert" and how her personal experiences inform her preparation for certain roles.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live