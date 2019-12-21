Transcript for ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter says his character gave him a chance to be ‘authentic’

It's very rare that. There's a character person and they do. I get scripts sometimes it's like. I actually already lived so all I have to do Wasilla and being president. And tell the story. That my friends didn't live long enough time. I came out. And it was the middle of aids crisis and went straight to the front lines to play for a and did in 1996. To cocaine and people could live with. Narrative completely disk. And you know we like in America especially. We have a tendency to. Want to act blacks that it. But you can't heal from. You can't heal. From the fractures and listen to all of what they actually Mars. So what posed does is remind the world. That we lived through a play. I get to speak to the world. I simply being. I am kids are my life. First. This is the service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.