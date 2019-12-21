‘Pose’ star Billy Porter says his character gave him a chance to be ‘authentic’

More
For the ABC News special, “The Year: 2019,” Porter said he can relate to his character Pray Tell on the hit FX show because “I’ve already lived this, so all I have to do is show up and be present.”
1:28 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter says his character gave him a chance to be ‘authentic’
It's very rare that. There's a character person and they do. I get scripts sometimes it's like. I actually already lived so all I have to do Wasilla and being president. And tell the story. That my friends didn't live long enough time. I came out. And it was the middle of aids crisis and went straight to the front lines to play for a and did in 1996. To cocaine and people could live with. Narrative completely disk. And you know we like in America especially. We have a tendency to. Want to act blacks that it. But you can't heal from. You can't heal. From the fractures and listen to all of what they actually Mars. So what posed does is remind the world. That we lived through a play. I get to speak to the world. I simply being. I am kids are my life. First. This is the service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"For the ABC News special, “The Year: 2019,” Porter said he can relate to his character Pray Tell on the hit FX show because “I’ve already lived this, so all I have to do is show up and be present.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67834668","title":"‘Pose’ star Billy Porter says his character gave him a chance to be ‘authentic’","url":"/Entertainment/video/pose-star-billy-porter-character-gave-chance-authentic-67834668"}