‘Proving Ground’ explores the untold story of the pioneer women in tech

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Kathy Kleinman, the author of “Proving Ground,” which tells the untold World War II story of six American women who programmed the world’s first modern computer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live