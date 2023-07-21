Queens of 90's House Music

CeCe Peniston, Martha Wash, Crystal Waters, Robin S. and Thea Austin discuss their house music hits from the '90s, and how they survived misogyny and deception within the music industry.

July 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live