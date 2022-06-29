'Reboot' actor Paul Reiser on finding humor in the trend of rebooting sitcoms

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with comedian and actor Paul Reiser about his latest role in Hulu's "Reboot" and how he’s evolved his career after his 90's hit sitcom "Mad About You."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live