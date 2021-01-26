Transcript for Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant a year later

And it was one year ago today when a helicopter crashed near Los Angeles killing. Nine passengers including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his thirteen year old daughter Gianna. NBA players and co b.'s fans everywhere are paying tribute to Bryant. On the one year anniversary of his death Vanessa Bryant posted a letter on answer ramps from land G on his best friend to thanked and that's after raising. And that quote Angel of a daughter. Writing you did it right mrs. Bryant and we are all eternally grateful to you for joining us now for more on CoBiz impact and legacy is ABC news contributor LC granderson thanks so much for being with us this morning. Thank you very much for having me. So housing winless Kobe and Giuliani and that Dion and a seven passengers on that helicopter just a year ago. What are we learned in the past year about CoBiz legacy. And is impact. Hall while. Palms where we're still learning we're still on her acting things urged people come forward with their personal stories about. Talk Kobe either what you did for them on the relationship that he had with someone but I still believe that Steve most shocking revelation there's turns part of his past twelve months was really about how close he and Michael Jordan were. I was in Staples Center and during the memorial I was surrounded by other journalists who had covered Kobe for much of its careers such as I have. And we were all pretty shocked to learn that he in Michael Jordan were basically. Brothers. Home so often when we talk about sports athletes grapes in particular. In the NBA reaching them as rivals. Turkey must hate one another in order to go after championships. But what Michael Jordan revealed was that there wasn't a rivalry between them there was mutual respect and laughed and so as we continue to hear from people who have played against Kobe played with Kobe or just in his inner circle I think we continue to collect pond in America to reason why. You're such a fascinating person. Now we've learned so much about him and his relationships over the last year we've also seen semi tributes over the past year last night that Cleveland Cavaliers Aaron tribute video and net star Carrie Irving where Kobe Jersey. There's also murals in pain teens all around the world. One of the ways and we seen players and fans honor his legacy and what are you expecting to see today. What today I had dipping expect to see more of the same on social media. I know there's a documentary you mentioned admiral I know there's been a recent release documentary. Are just talking to be partisan talk compelled us to do some of these admirals who Rome no Los Angeles and particularly obviously doesn't mention as part around the world. You don't understand. The reason why Kobe meant so much as so many people wasn't simply because he was a great basketball player. The home team was the best player of this class and many consider the class of 1996 with Iverson and Ray Allen and Steve Nash to be one of the greatest walks. Nine and among those giants Colby was the greatest but beyond that he was also a child star. Made in holly board. Remember he's a brand. The famous pop singer and actress to his problems in high school so he already came in registered about a pop culture tests say. And any ghost Elway and he grows up in front of the world's ties to hides in the roles we saw mall. And so we all know how we have an affinity in the low for child stars distortion due to Washington for a while and I believe that's part of the reason why his story. Meant so much in the lost or sport so many. The house yeah I remember actually I think I have the Teen Magazine. We're Coby and brandy were in it at the proper gender I I remember that vividly the first. The champions breweries the lakers championship this year was in many ways fueled and inspired by Toby how did we see his influence. In the game what we saw on the basketball court this year. And I considered it is not simply because on the Laker fan going for disclosure I am a Laker fan. What did we leave this championship the lakers 11 of the most typical championship in the history can be. Because you have to Parse first start with the -- trust in the pandemic and the impact it had. Point all sports leagues which occur the NBA which require players are to restart to stay in the bubble. Oftentimes away from their family and their support system in their routine. Athletes are creatures of habit and be bubble forced him to break all of their habits. But then they had the added burden that lakers franchise to win a championship for Colby. And LeBron James and anti Davis who verticals to Kobe Bryant follow. And they felt a responsibility. To lift up this franchise which hadn't won a championship since mats Colby was on the court. To win a championship for this fan base for Kobe Bryant. So not only do you have the difficulties of just when you championship and general. And you hadn't had an element of dealing with the pandemic all the political office required can be an iceberg and a bubble for months and you have extra pressure of doing it for whole week for the lakers so bad influence took the lakers a loan just shows you. How how awful problem motivating factor Kobe Bryant wants for the lakers. But then all the other guys from Paul chores and quiet mannered hard superstars today. Who were inspired when caught we were trapped in 1996 to pursue this day so Kobe's impact very much like Michael Jordan's. Who hasn't played basketball in decades pursue this to number one. Congressman to continue to have an impact on this week and on the sports coach and general. Because of both the longevity but also just be people who followers who were inspired by his play and his story. You mentioned the impact that Toby had on the CB. Of Los Angeles and that fan base let's talk about that a little bit because I think sometimes people forget that these athletes are more than just what they are on the court he was a big deal in that community. Absolutely. From big to small. Aren't who's really fortunate to be able to spend time with Colby during the duration of his career. Coverings. Freest in the magazine as well as the Atlanta journal constitution before I got two years he had. And so I got to watch him mature got to watch him go from someone who was trying to work so hard on himself because he wanted to be the best to utilizes its platform. In order to help others whether went to Atlanta pretty where there isn't taking time to make sure that you spoke to children who were waiting for autographs. But the one thing that I think. For me personally that I'll always remember call before. What's its willingness to go from someone who's vilified for use an anti gay slur and the basketball court. To use this platform. To being a gay rights advocate when Jason Collins came out to first openly gay NBA employer came out. Kobe were among was among the first athletes get to Twitter to congratulate him and encourage them. Remember he was flying a 100000 dollars for direct and or anti gay slur. At a repertory but he did the work. He realized what he did was wrong but he didn't stop there QB and youth whose platform to help others. And that was tremendous not just the Los Angeles which has a very good sport or would you be teaching community. We're really globally giving cover to those are folks who are. Sports fans or not sports fans what happened to be a BO BTQ nick you community seeing some want her beloved. And as it might as Kobe Bryant say I stand for you there's something odd person were never forget. Now he is platform for so many positive things we also can't forget the fact that he made being a girl dad cool and aspirations now. Everyone hash tagging a saloon girl that it after his death housing thanks so much for being with us this afternoon really appreciate it. An ABC news live will air an hour long special Kobe Bryant deaths of a legend that is tonight at eight and it will air again at 10 PM eastern.

