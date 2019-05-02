New report offers chilling details of alleged Jussie Smollett attack

More
The "Empire" said he was brutally attacked in a possible hate crime last week.
0:22 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New report offers chilling details of alleged Jussie Smollett attack
Knew he tells and it just east Malek case the empire actor apparently did not want to go to police. Investigators in Chicago now see smallest friend told officers the actor did not want to report the alleged attack against him but the friend is believed he should come forward. Meanwhile police say they're now reviewing video from additional surveillance carries in the area. Two people of interest have still not been identified.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60849321,"title":"New report offers chilling details of alleged Jussie Smollett attack","duration":"0:22","description":"The \"Empire\" said he was brutally attacked in a possible hate crime last week.","url":"/Entertainment/video/report-offers-chilling-details-alleged-jussie-smollett-attack-60849321","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.