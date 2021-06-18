Rock legend Peter Frampton reflects on award-winning career in new memoir

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Grammy-winning rockstar Peter Frampton about his new memoir &ldquo;Do You Feel Like I Do,&rdquo; his career highs and lows and the complexities of fame.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live