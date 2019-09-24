Transcript for Romeo Santos becomes first Latin artist to sell out MetLife Stadium

Reg guide them before we go in honor of Hispanic heritage month. A major shout out to the bronze and the keen of the taps Romeo Santos making history over the weekend. As he became the first. Latin artist to headline new Jersey's MetLife stadium and not to mention the four hour show was sold out you see it they are there was a crowd of 60000 people plus. MetLife stadium even said his show was the single highest grossing concert in the stadium's history. And before that the record was held by you to know who that is so up pretty major in if you don't know. I you know.

