Transcript for Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner discuss new season of 'Queen Sugar'

Politically is ABC radio L and I'm always excited to talk to amazing talent. Today is no difference it is. Two amazing women Melanie be Norma Thompson Melanie beauties concerns clearly you know I'll queens here. These two women from a series that I in deer. It dearly love dearly love queen sugar. On alien card Eric and Tina Wesley. Who played these amazing characters of Charlie and old and we're gonna jump right into it because guess what guess what's happening very very soon you guys could be the fourth. These then of queen sugar but even in time please. Pay attention to it's very very important it's June 12. 9 o'clock PM eastern standard time we'll be different time than you're used to so just picture you programmer your clocks watches all that gets. And first off thank you guys for stopping by ABC rated talk to me uber fan but also someone who watches the show break closely. So let's get into first things first howry you know how every day out live I take a brat. I've is Gail let us get thank you for having and nothing as a kid I mean I think this is an exciting time because our show's about to premiere so. This is a fun time forensic OK now now Beers in panel and as the. The only you know and we're gonna gilded this season Phil I'm really interested to see. Let side. Viewers who end up again you know and moved we'd been in the middle of that the press weekend. Right now so this is you know it's also Bennett reflected timing of an answer a lot of questions about the season coming up. And in the middle of ceding its cells so we don't know how it's gonna end if he adds that it's an interesting. Fun experience to say to step out of the world of the show. Or a moment talk about and go back into it meant to borrow basically. That it's funny because as EI dimensions of the force these. And so with it being number four on you know you've had three seasons to really develop this character really embodied his character which you guys do so wonderfully beautiful every season. And so how does it feel to know that this narrative. These narratives have been film pack full because you guys have been the best band ever. And so you know. This ever get CU at you have a moment as saying wow I'm like really into this. You know she all of that is providing so much conversation and talk because the deal was sold many things that I feel like. Miceli we haven't seen in this type of eight meeting on television until beautifully done so artistic. How does that make you feel every season when you go into the snowing talent pactel it puts it. Honor and a privilege and and it's because of the purpose of the show the intention of the show. It was created as AE vehicle to unpack. Knees dynamics these cultural conversations. The walks with identity that were all doing. So it I think we all interior of the space of the show whenever we return for another season. Any feeling vat responsibility really feeling. Privileged to hold that kind of space and to deepen those conversations with all of our performances. And with the next season whenever we're exploring so. It's it's a great joy way and it's also it's can be exhausting I think we really juicy to go. To the depths of what we are storytelling we seek to go to the truth of it. And to do it without. You know smoothing it over and there's there's is a requirement as an active at that at that asks have you there's a cost that comes with that. It's a boarding costs but it's there are so it's it's it it's at its two handed it's like incredible joy way. And incredible weight sometimes yen. You is the same from me feel. A huge responsibility that I kind of cherish and love that I have this responsibility plan a woman like this because I have met real life no lose a lot of them. And now seen a woman face to face and Nolan at this patent woman actually a really exist and as well as makes me feel even more responsible. Two you know. Make sure as I'm playing her and playing her in the rise true that I hand and my immature Lewis. In essence in a lot of times we do analysts say queen sugar is not sugarcoat it is and so a lot of times. I feel like we get to unpack. These characters in a way that people haven't seen people on pat and haven't seen people deal with things. We know we had a lot of issues in a community of people but I think the way in which our character sort of handle these issues. I'll what is engaging audiences and went and when people Agilent I know with forest. And well you know weather seen channeling their B went just a little beings that need. New people. You'll scene and fillet they belong in in the world and so it's a huge responsibility. Huge challenge is exhausting work but it's the kind of work big tennis through our work where healing. Unless something on to could be a part of everyday. He and and with year characters you guys have come a long way insist. And I want to talk about I think that's one of the expected and Matic things that we c.'s relationship. How we relate to one another whether it's family he significant and there. When that we are growing with someone that we are going and some figure in the strike this struggle with. On talk a bit about this season in respect to your relationship because I feel like it is going to be test it mean that explosive trailer we -- that a year character no she has this tell all memoir. And it is very much about things that perhaps. Harley yet and Ralph Angel did not like you to explore your characters so. You talk about the relationship dynamic this season and kind of give us a little bit of a tease and what we can expect from. Well I love. Their relationship I think is. One of my favorites of the show because it's so intimate. You know it's not desist it's black system handed. It's they are sets distinct. Women they are I love that they are in the same family. They have the same father they had their deeply bonded in that relationship of having the same father and in love being Hanson deeply. But they really had different world views and the have had a history. Of accessing power very differently they've had very different childhoods even though they were would be tether to the Summers of those childhoods so. They've developed. Very differently and I feel like it it represents a lot of people who. In familial relations but also just where are where our society is right now with people who really don't know how the other limits so I feel like. Through the last three seasons we've watched them walk to very challenging moments from season one eye and you know we're trusts has been broke and and people have been challenged really to examine. The core of their identity to examine. How they relate to themselves and Andy tether ends especially with Italian nova. I think this season is really pushing that to its. To its limit and really asking the question and what's what's the what's the limit of blood. Is there a limit to love. Especially with this family that is so defined by a it's guns by its togetherness through any faint thickened and blood is thicker than anything. Can't cannon is that always true is absolutely true can it be true in this context of great betrayal. In a beach in the context of great pain. K how about how do you recover. And repair and authentic we get back to check it is that possible. Is there a point that it's not I think that's the question that we are that we are really X lying and especially when. This sisterhood. That. That holds. So much for both of them the it had been hoped some two meaning. Both of them I think honestly. Outside of Ernest. Their father. Nobody is where Charlie has been seen the most in her life up this point it may be that nova sees. All of her which is on comfortable. But it's also. There's a great intimacy and that. And if what she sees is disclosed. And ease arms so specific to know was point of view. There's this is it's only human to an end flies it might be it's only human to have it feelings about that and to. Out into and to have it really challenged fundamentally. Who you are who your becoming so I think that's a week but we see in this in this great sisterhood advances. And yeah. Indian on Alvin's and mine and my family. And it it's. Relationship with with siblings varies so much across the board to hanging on and you know each individual's siblings you know respect of line. They experience. Thus far from being in China until there grow now grown adult person. And I. As a artist. Some soul. We can go to places that I don't know who you match to other people up if they could go some grateful to have that because that's our starting point. Some are already got the weighed just because of our relationship as artists as friends. So the when we get to know when Charlie Wheaton we really get in there. And when you can start the work there and all the rest of the stuff is out the way you already deep in your foot so deep and well. Ian I guess I appreciate that. Our relationship is so. Does stink but the luckiest of the cassette were in this thing is six and how many families are. Different colors different and he's just different it's Allman Pham. And you know another really doesn't intentions with this ink. Ink honestly she's hoping that maybe her truth and her experience helps them. Even if that's a famine and over of that it is a strange. So she doesn't contention. Until the reactions. To double her family is a learning curtain know. On in various ways. And is really hired an eleven these people so much so it's Carolina play scenes where lines were not cool. And Kazan who Angela level on on this Saturday. But again because it already built its own foundation of how we feel and needs as artists we can we can do you know in so. Again as an interest to see. Viewers and on whose side people are going to be on how to how they feel about things. And between councilman troop. Without permission and in all of those fine line but this notion that I think needs to be imitation I think she. Because her intentions are. And in her high. Yes and be tricky. Its inches. Well one of the things I'm always intrigued about because Ebert rejuvenate is creates such a beautiful way was Paris theories projects and you know she enlists I feel like the cream of the crop of with the ears that he has. On as we change this you know different. Direct yours do you feel like your character also develops a little bit differently or do you see anything nuances within that type of feel like yeah every season we have crop of people who are amazing come on board and I'm always curious when that happened. On what is what has that process been like for you and how much of input do you offer to your character because I feel my head. You don't or the back. You know Charlie though as you don't know the best and. Do you have that dialogue with anyone but the writers who you know with in behind the scenes to really develop its. This chart how Charlie got every right now because I know this season we're really getting deep into the family and acted said the relationship and what this. You know memoirs really going to speak to you. Much of a conversation do you have and cultivating. Your care yours going to. I do my best to talk to every direct connect comes on in. About the next episode of Adobe directing. Least. A conversation if not a meal some sort of some sort of its established. Allies here. We're where we're on the same on the same side in. One in to Cree yeah eight and and betrayed the deepest experience weak hand with this journey with his character. In this journey so. It's really important to me to feel like. I mean I I don't see it you know I am in front of the camera and literally cannot see as it's happening don't know what's happening and we don't watch back we don't pay back so. It's hugely important that I feel at the director is in alignment with me about the story we really wanna tell and can be an ally with me that I and I contrast. See NIC she buried proudly she and it's only been antsy. Has it and she is is looking out. With the story I mention it and telling it's been really really important and it's been so wonderful. When those directors really take that on. And and really do. Earnestly seek to off her something to the character the story relationships the journey. That is. They they're so invested. They'd been thinking deeply about him for the ever set foot on sat and are coming to last into my. Very humbled an extraordinarily respectful. Knowing that we've been walking with us now for B years in some changed and so. It it's it's been a wonderful experience. To learn that process with this show. And for it to be available this is not necessarily. And V norm. In terms of that space board directors to even access factors for actors to even acts as directors for it'd be a dialogue this. About an episode one episode you know that that a directors responsible for so. And I think because our sex is. Intended to be a place for directors who haven't directed TV before. Learn. And to. Nearly really understand how TV works. There is a generosity there is day. It's almost like a the united teaching hospitals and with the teachings that the united meaning that and that way. And to have. Basically a vested interest is a stories about women or at least in my case it's a story about a woman. A woman that is a rare woman in the world right woman that is empowered and very front hope to too many these directors art. And it is it is environment woman run production there's so much investment. In that process being. Aero thoughtful. And and engaged. How does that for. Use routine. Because again you know we've we've seen you over the years you've been in television we've seen it's easy folly do you as well until. When you work with these amazingly in the union media first time director. How is that for EU. It isn't something where you kinda wanna offer insider you kind of just that there for how hot in the country. You know what I I let the director lean. And fortunately. All of the one man and direct is that we that we get to come to our show with bringing something. To the table that's always like a wonderful collaboration and an addition. Com vs sometimes I've had directors would be bringing some to the table that is kind of like let me make shampoo my stamp on the lives of people know that this is me. Com verses. K I am just join in the table. You know with you guys. This is a collaboration. Also still taking the reins of been a director and I mean afraid. Bring whatever it is you want to bring they pencil winnable war wonderful how do you work as an actor which are process. Howdy howdy feeling about no. And you don't always get that director who's willing to sort of have that dialogue with he so it's been great that they've all done that. And I kind of smile and come on select my first time with the did not director excellence on Trueblood. So I kind of like being from a hat that one experience. She was amazing. But now that this is at clean share edges feel like I was gonna happen when I go to another says it's almost like them. And we used to seen women around an Olympian and a wonderful gonna fill some time away leg. This isn't it this way I know and disuse of women coming in and and and really do when it. Com and it's a main enemy as they should because they've never done it. See how much they learn in such an amount of time in what they end up in the zone is always beautiful. And I've told some of the directors to that note here that like we're not gonna let you if you fail like we have your back we're here to support she. And all the all like to CNN I'm like no I mean that like if this is the set this is the same. Where you'll have to worry about back as we're here to lift Cuba so don't worry about all we got you you know and that's. You know for eleven directors I've seen as weight lift the lack can grow you can grow here and you can thrive he you know and you don't get that on police and. Are on the note of growing and thriving I feel like you know this series has continued to grow and thrive and did not only bring in new directors let some of the talent that I seen I think this season we'll see David Alan Grier men I want couples and about that and more. I like almost in shock when I know what I hear that having Campbell I a main event and that. How totaled about that I know we've been talking about kind of like the inner workings of this series and how amazing it is but I do want to talk a little bit more in depth about the fourth season. Without giving too much away because what you are doing a due to a new opinion on how an analyst got very now a threat. Yes talk a little bit about kind of what we will see you know a little bit this season we understand about the memoir by of course. If somebody pivotal and no with life that mis starts duke C kind of having. Important to our connection to I'm kind of like dancing around it but I don't want to give too much away got a two minute. And so talk a little bit about David Alan Grier how was working with. Him and then kind of it was hinted online about having Campbell we thought you rejuvenate said the yet we put this guy and exuberant sad about that but mean guys on the world at least. I know that when I read the script. Had you know his name basically in there and I was like. Now no. I think in their ninety's child you know this doesn't like. Just like you are dirty dancing the music I already like drove into the songs so nothing at an and his sons and there but. It was cents a it was sent to joyous thing to see and then to actually. Experience was it was a really beautiful. Experience he he had say I feel lake and David Unger is similar but when I heard that. He was cast as someone. I I really felt like wow. That's. Perfect and was so excited to see what he would bring to that role I never got to work with him. His unit yeah. And you know he's on my favorites and back end like 11 Eleanor I am eleven colors like Mike Hanna funny like that's a group license so. I get that humor that I kinda silly. So he literally lag it took me an enemy lot you know he came on sack. Seeing an ambitious flight they that the band I have finally had to go to mastic. And it. His it was as well as seen in the living god MM to you my favorite think. And he is a great season in Latin and he told me that the character was it was a guy and a restaurant you remember the guys planet rest on the east sit there in just top. Random stuff to say random things. His at that was based on a real guy and house. A lot of them are like writing someone in a lot of a lot of it was in pop back and so just to hear him speak on it was sort of beautiful black. Economists often mean afraid says say because I went off to easy demand season on like Khatami's. You know but obviously hasn't been at the limelight may Umar. Just amazing you know so once people see what he's doing when he quit is Eric. I think is gonna be a surprise repeat over and oss and people than and we love it has. As guns and my son who has a slate at. In a way that people mechanics. You know so. XC people think about. Being partly just. Altogether excited because there's a so what's going on and I love the dynamic between the siblings and of course Ralph Angel. Kofi he's just doing such amazing things on the show as part of you guys this collect it group. On and you touch on such important things I book I don't have to go to and I can channeled eighty guys. Little thing. I want my truth to be told him out but I want my tooth to be told to a kind of like this interactive. He's here on it and so I asked say all that to say what he used the as far as your care to if you had that pen to write out Charlie's you chairing if you had that pen to write out analysts future. What is. Pumping that you feel you would like to see Haq did not to be today tomorrow but it could be somewhere she performed has not yet. In sick for has not yet consume. I mean I think you know and beautiful mass of Ollie says that om but I think in nice to see her. Organize a mass in the way was she can fill some stability. In love. And not love that is fewer base that light loving freely. Whoever she chooses to love. And real the you know continue to speak truth to power and to speak her chewed too because I think no Liz. I'm learning that meeting my own experience is more educational for people than me trying to come up with some. And remember to grow lot of trail she's gonna write about. And it's almost like read about which you know what you care about what you really really ocean about what might and what's gonna bring about change. On and so senior B Brady in that sense and to do those things I think as is is this is wonderful on it to capture. And it's a test of stability. Love and freely. In. An acting continuing to its a sort of in the community and make it clear his reunion with this visit cardinal known as community elements I liked action. In the community make an impact there in the. I think for Charlie. All and really want is for her to fulfill her promise. I own that first in essence he's and one. You know she says at the end of an episode. I'm sorry off exit and that is what we watch her. Effort to do from then on it takes all of these different shapes but that's really what's China dues is uphold her promise. And that is her redemption story. And so what ever that looks like I don't think I have a prescription. Or and needed to she. But she's the type of person. That as as hard as she goes and her outer life she runs right in to herself. In her inner life she just run to right into it she may be running from it and she will go so hard that you can't help. But you know you'd be answered intense at its that shows her herself just confront it. I think the fixing it. I am wanting so much for part of that to be. Freeing herself. And really moving toward the place of Coleman's. Really really healing whatever fractures exist for her personally. I don't think the fixing it is just a bow. Her father or about. The community. Oh are out protecting the land. I think it's about this interplay between what's happening out in the world and what's happening within her and her fine being. This. Alec I don't know if that if the it's of fixing it is only. What happened with her father I wonder if something deeper for her so that's what I want that's what I want for her. I want her to achieve that. I want her to achieve that an arm really opens with their looks like yen yen. I think you'd love to see what you've got half the ink on that night and I hope they do weeks that because there's so many things that. There's so many ways a series can go because it's such an open ear tip it's not like how this have to happen is how this happens you never know. And so it's always so exciting to to be able to talk you guys about this because again these are real life conversations at. I feel we need to have we need to eat being had. And we often antiques team in the connect. Family. Whole guess it all this I creased incidence. I know what happens on this amazing series and it comes back for eight. He's on alone June 12 what time and high winds and snow Newton he hit it. No thank you guys sold lives I mean I want it more but you know whatever it might. Kidnapped and personal half an hour. Not willingly act and that we as friends. Brad aren't they cute film live. For stopping by ABC Reid talked Armenian of course. Cube. I friend Sam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.