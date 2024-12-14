Shaboozey, Eminem, and Taylor Swift top VEVO charts in 2024

Plus, new Selena Quintanilla doc to premiere at Sundance in 2025 and Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson’s broadway debut.

December 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live