Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate its 'camp' theme

More
Lady Gaga's grand entrance included 4 outfits, from a huge fuchsia dress, to a black bustier top, panties and fishnet stockings.
1:03 | 05/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate its 'camp' theme

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Lady Gaga's grand entrance included 4 outfits, from a huge fuchsia dress, to a black bustier top, panties and fishnet stockings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"62867631","title":"Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate its 'camp' theme ","url":"/Entertainment/video/stars-hit-met-gala-red-carpet-celebrate-camp-62867631"}