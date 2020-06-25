Transcript for ‘We’re trying to teach love’: Ludacris on ‘KidNation’ education initiative, activism

During this turbulent time of protest. Celebrities are lending their star power to various causes in the hopes of a making a lasting difference in joining us now to talk about his new initiative kid nation. His Grammy Award winning a rapper and actor Ludacris lewd up. Thanks so much for joining us tonight. Thanks Brad and me are you good guy and good now you attended George Floyd's funeral just two weeks ago why that's so important for you to. Actually show up and be there in person. Yeah absolutely MI pilot there's a storm monarch in Atlanta. Salaries and it. I I wanted to pay my respects I wanted to listen to his family and you don't get to know more about him as an individual and obviously as hornets to see how are more about fighting this fight. But ray Simmons Estes apart from what I'm already doing it. And of course your girl dad you have three daughters of your calling you've always cared about the youth even from the very beginning of your career. Now starting this new initiative kid nation which will launch at the end of the summer tell us what it's about why you decided to start it. We'll let you know kids are so innocent missile honesty and I feel like we need to give to talk to our children about about the things that are going on today. So wouldn't it felt like I was saying use my platform for some positive so. We created this in reaching in reaching Platz. Born that has music videos by kids and for kids and is a kid nation dot com bigger follow us on a kid nation on social media is the Gramm. And find out more about it but we're gonna launch the entire platform toward in it is right and video talk about us and staying clean of course during these times an counsel about. Racial injustice and maybe how to talk twinkies and from their perspective out there bill and about things better going on so against its use them up but all foreign assets to do something pop. Concert. And could nation just released a song called get along tell us more about that song and some of the news its message. Yet some of the museum's message is really just from a kid's standpoint and just wondering what's going on they just want everyone to get it makes what do we quit. And I think that's what's important is they can teach us so much more sometimes than we can teach them because as the dog somewhere along the way we tend to forget that and you know I just what I want to present this because he's so you or you have people watching this B video that's it makes dark ominous as. Bringing them to tears because of the emotion and everything that's going on so we just trying to teach them because love trust hate solvents. Yes it does now you receive several state and national awards for your Philanthropic work you were in the forty under forty for your leader Chris foundation have done everything from recording stay in school attendance messages for students to supporting the national. Runaway switchboard where I'd drive for service work come from what makes you work just as hard in your activism as your art. Because I can see the result. A bullet impact on children that I'm able to erect. So of course the more that you do that the more you went to. Reach as many kids as possible or just reach as many people as possible because of course we're here you know great power comes great responsibility. I take that responsibility are. We tried to keep saying. That I know what we're to empower an impact people on a positive note Saul -- my best at. Cape May win some battles but loved always hanging in the in. And I am 100 Crist is. On a mission to do everything I can to make people smile and make people learn in so that our kids don't have to go through what we're currently going through right now. And we know that music certainly has the power to educate but also bring issues like facing the black community and society as a whole. I think the power of music can be in this particular moment of change for for the poor little ones and the grownups to. Extremely powerful we all know how influenced them music is not only especially for children and a lot of time that don't have. Some but so many positive things to sing along to lay out a lot of adult music which. Start keep pace and because he's giving them choices that date you know it sounds as good as all the current day music. It protects. But it's given them an option now we have. Music that kids love that adults also went at least into not just he would not do music that adults love that she's want to listen to that adult. Announcing its audience unchained the world not only here. We're changing out one song at a time not just the racer latest up across the virus ludicrous thank you so much for all the you don't really appreciate your time. Joining us tonight.

