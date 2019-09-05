Transcript for Tenille Townes on her hit song, 'Somebody's Daughter'

It was so wonderful and it's celebrated my friends and family a home and and a lot of people are radio out there who've really been believe in the news from the beginning says very cool. We saw a little bit of like what do what you bring in guys did for you on the bus and a little bit of what happened audience on stage tell us something that we didn't see on the social that was part of the seller. Chris well back statements the night before one of the charts was closing. Right before the show my parents came back and they were sitting on the couch as in the dressing room and and we kind of like what to do Chileans like I think he could happen tonight McCain think tonight's the night that it can happen. And so we all come cried and had a little dance party in the dressing room and then hugged it out and that it happens it was like our pre party that I never did post about. This Hess is. Has to be really inspirational. When because when were talking before you're saying like these are the venues that. You guys used to drive me hours to go to in it was Sokol to get to be there with them and show them around and there's something that's really. Crazy about walking around the empty arena for four people file and I found. Myself sitting there during the daytime often just like imagining the people we're gonna sit in the seats and remembering that I was that little kid that went and sat. Knisley screening these songs at the top my lungs and it's a powerful sort -- like reminder and it just it's very surreal to me to get to do this some really really grateful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.