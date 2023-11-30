TikTalk: Kylie Cantrall takes a new approach to songwriting

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with viral TikTok sensation Kylie Cantrall about her unique approach to songwriting and letting her fans decide what's next.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live