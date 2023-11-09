Tracy Chapman garners Country Music history with CMA win

Singer Tracy Chapman became the first Black woman to win a Country Music Association award. Luke James' version of 'Fast Car' won song of the year. Chapman released the song 35 years ago.

November 9, 2023

