Tubas, robots and lasers: Norway festival celebrates the sonic arts

More
Oslo's "Only Connect Festival of Sound" brings artists on the cutting edge of contemporary music scene together.
11:03 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tubas, robots and lasers: Norway festival celebrates the sonic arts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55445119,"title":"Tubas, robots and lasers: Norway festival celebrates the sonic arts ","duration":"11:03","description":"Oslo's \"Only Connect Festival of Sound\" brings artists on the cutting edge of contemporary music scene together.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tubas-robots-lasers-norway-festival-celebrates-sonic-arts-55445119","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.