USA rowing wins 1st gold in men's fours since 1960

The rowing team scored the U.S. its first gold medal in the men's four event since 1960, and America's first rowing gold medal in Paris.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live