Transcript for Woodstock 50 festival officially canceled

Well an uphill battle to salvage the Woodstock fiftieth anniversary cons as has now officially run out of steam organizers have pulled the plug on the event this afternoon. Citing un for seen setbacks. It all started back in March when they announced a three day festival upstate. That was supposed to feature actually Jay-Z Miley Cyrus and the killer but there were so many problems with money and permits. Last week hit a last ditch effort to move the festival. To Maryland but that did not pack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.