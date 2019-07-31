Woodstock 50 festival officially canceled

Organizers issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that the festival, scheduled for August 16-18, has officially been canceled.
Well an uphill battle to salvage the Woodstock fiftieth anniversary cons as has now officially run out of steam organizers have pulled the plug on the event this afternoon. Citing un for seen setbacks. It all started back in March when they announced a three day festival upstate. That was supposed to feature actually Jay-Z Miley Cyrus and the killer but there were so many problems with money and permits. Last week hit a last ditch effort to move the festival. To Maryland but that did not pack.

